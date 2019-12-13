Parking in Minsk airport can now be booked and paid online

A unique opportunity was provided by a resident of the Hi-Tech Park at Minsk National Airport. As the HTP press service informs, a parking space can now be booked with the help of the "Pay" service: you need to make a few clicks, open the driveway access gate with your smartphone and get a guaranteed parking space for your car.



To book a parking space at the airport via the app, you need to select the "Parking" section in the "Gas stations, car washes, parking lots" section of the app and go to the "Parking at the Minsk National Airport" subcategory, click "Book", select the desired dates and time, enter information about the car and data for feedback, and confirm the reservation. To access the parking lot, go to the reservation ticket and click "Open the driveway access gate" and put your vehicle on the reserved space. Upon returning to Minsk, you should pick up your car by proceeding to the driveway access gate #3 in the reservation area and opening it through the service.



The user gets access to the parking lot after the start of the reservation period. He is responsible for the correct placement of the car in accordance with the traffic rules according to the markings and road signs. If the car is parked in the parking area beyond the reservation period, an additional fee may be charged for the storage service at the exit from the parking lot in accordance with the valid airport tariffs at the time of settlement.



The service is free of charge during the testing period. The parking booking system will go into commercial operation in the near future. The terms and rates will be displayed in the application.



