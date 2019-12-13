EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Parliament of Belarus ready for constructive dialogue with foreign colleagues

The Belarusian parliament is ready for a constructive dialogue with foreign colleagues - this was announced during the meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which was held in the format of a video conference.

The 206th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Governing Council will last until November 4. During this time the delegates will not only approve the Union's budget for the next year, but also plan a number of meetings for the future.

