Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia intend to jointly combat fakes and information pollution
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia intend to fight jointly against fakes and information pollution in the territory of the Union State. To this end, they plan to set up a special group consisting of MPs and experts in the field from both countries. Speaker of the Upper Chamber of Parliament Natalia Kochanova told about this in an interview with the ATN, commenting on the outcome of the 8th Forum of Regions. The Chairperson of the Council of the Republic also dwelt on the sanctions pressure from the Western countries. According to the Speaker, it is nothing but interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, from which the ordinary people suffer first of all.
Natalia Kochanova said that in order to draw conclusions about the life in Belarus and the lives of ordinary Belarusians, one should at least come to our country and reasonably assess the situation. But apparently, the European politicians are not interested in the real picture.
