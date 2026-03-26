It's possible that the United States will put pressure on Vilnius, and Belarusian fertilizers will be sent to the US via Lithuania. But who has the most interest in this? Let's hear their opinions.

Olga Shpilevskaya, Director of the Mir TV and Radio Broadcasting Company in Belarus and Chair of the Belarusian Union of Women: "The story with potash fertilizers is controversial. As the President of Belarus said, we're talking about a 'big deal.' Opening Lithuanian ports for the shipment of our potash fertilizers is one of them. Do we really need this? I can't say yes, because there's a different story, with different logistics, and when we realize we can handle this, too, although everything is good when it's accessible and nearby."