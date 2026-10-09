Participants of CSTO Exercises Arrive in Belarus

Participants in the CSTO exercises are arriving in Belarus. Allies from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan were welcomed with traditional hospitality and a distinct Belarusian flair. Military personnel from the alliance's member states will take part in the Indestructible Brotherhood-2026 command-staff exercise involving peacekeeping forces, as well as the "Barrier" special exercise. The maneuvers will run from October 12 to 16.

Vadim Bobilevich, Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Belarusian Armed Forces:

"The exercises aim to practice the preparation and conduct of a peacekeeping operation by the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The objectives include achieving coordination among command bodies and units, as well as preparing for peacekeeping operations."

Albek Matyshev, a serviceman from the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan:

"I took part in the parade in 2024, visited the Brest Fortress in 2026, and have now arrived for these exercises. Belarus is a very hospitable country."

At the Losvido training ground in the Vitebsk region, CSTO collective forces will conduct a peacekeeping operation simulation, while in the Minsk region the participants in the Barrier exercise will demonstrate joint actions to neutralize sources of biological threats within the organization's area of responsibility. It is worth reiterating that these are scheduled exercises and are not directed against third countries.