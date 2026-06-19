Patriarch Kirill awards Natalia Petkevich the Order of St. Olga, Equal-to-the-Apostles

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia awarded Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Natalia Petkevich the Order of St. Olga, Equal-to-the-Apostles, Second Class, BELTA reports.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral on the day of the Synaxis of Belarusian Saints. Several thousand believers attended the service.

"By decree of His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, in recognition of the assistance provided to the Belarusian Orthodox Church, Natalia Petkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, is awarded the Order of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga, Second Class, of the Russian Orthodox Church," the statement read after the Divine Liturgy. His Holiness then presented the award to Natalia Petkevich.