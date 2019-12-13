Patriarch Kirill: President of Belarus focuses his concerns on agenda related to prosperity of his people

Belarusian leader called the visit of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to our country a good sign. They spoke about spiritual and not only spiritual matters in the Palace of Independence.

Patriarch Kirill took part in the celebration of the 1030th anniversary of Orthodoxy in the Belarusian lands and headed the Divine Liturgy in Polotsk. In Belarus, the state and the church have partnership relations. Our country does everything to preserve the unity within the people and the church.

"It's not an easy time. And it's good that you have come to your land. Not a foreign land to you. It's a good sign for our people. A sign of such unity, of unity before these evil forces, as our lord says. Let it be in the form of rebellion or hybrid wars or even hot ones. We can handle it," said the Belarusian leader.

"We have the experience to endure," the Patriarch agreed.

Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia: "I always feel that way in Belarus, really, among my own people. And now I whispered, "If you go to the head of state, you have different thoughts in your head, but here with a light heart, because you know that you go to a man who is close to you, who has taken a huge responsibility for security, for the preservation of his people, for the preservation of the identity of his people, that in conditions of globalization, aimed at the fact that all identity disappeared, and everyone on Earth was subjected to the same standards. This is the struggle for identity is the struggle for the survival of the nation."

"The meeting was of a philosophical nature," Patriarch told reporters. The conversation was philosophical and was not limited to the spiritual aspect. They talked about the place of Belarus in the architecture of modern Europe and the direction of the world. Moral guidelines, preservation of traditional values and survival of the human civilization in general were discussed.

Kirill, His Holiness Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia: I am happy that the head of the Belarusian state is concerned about these global issues. And if one is concerned about global issues, then, of course, first of all, he focuses his concern on his own agenda related to the prosperity of the Belarusian people, with the solution of the tasks that are now facing the President, the government, the entire Belarusian people.

The President invited the Patriarch to the jubilee of the Spaso-Euphrosine Monastery. In 2025 the monastery will celebrate its 900th anniversary. It is an important date for the Belarusians. Polotsk is the birthplace of our statehood, spirituality and our roots.