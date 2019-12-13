EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk students honor heroes of Great Victory with patriotic flashmob

Participants of the "Flashpost" studio of the Minsk City Vocational and Technical College performed songs and dances of wartime on the platform near the Palace of Sports. Students of other educational institutions of the capital joined them.

The results of rehearsals and bright performances on the streets of the capital will be a video clip, which will also be dedicated to the celebration of the Great Victory. It can be seen on social networks.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All