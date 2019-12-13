3.42 RUB
Minsk students honor heroes of Great Victory with patriotic flashmob
Participants of the "Flashpost" studio of the Minsk City Vocational and Technical College performed songs and dances of wartime on the platform near the Palace of Sports. Students of other educational institutions of the capital joined them.
The results of rehearsals and bright performances on the streets of the capital will be a video clip, which will also be dedicated to the celebration of the Great Victory. It can be seen on social networks.
