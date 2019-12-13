Patriotic rally in memory of legendary breakthrough of Polotsk and Lepel zone

There were 17 thousand of partisans against 60 thousand soldiers of the enemy. Today is the 77th anniversary of the legendary breakthrough of the enemy blockade by the partisans of Polotsk and Lepel zone. On the night of May 4-5, 1944 the partisans led 15 thousand civilians out of the death ring. To commemorate their feat, a memorial was erected seven kilometres away off Ushacha. Every year on the day of the breakthrough, children and grandchildren of the heroes gathered there - there is no a single family in this part of Belarus that was not touched by the partisan history.