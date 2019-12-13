Patriotic marathon starts in Vitebsk with route length of more than 600 km

The remembrance convoy moves through Belarusian towns and villages. This is a patriotic project, during which its participants will visit the iconic places associated with the Great Patriotic War. It was organized by the youth of the north of Belarus. And this is yet another confirmation that the Belarusians remember the atrocities of fascism and will not allow the distortion of history.



The Eternal Flame memorial in the city center is a symbol of courage of Soviet soldiers, partisans and underground fighters in the Great Patriotic War. During the Year of Historical Memory, the youth of the northern region initiated many patriotic projects: they cooperate with researchers, historians, visit memorial sites. From Vitebsk, the column went to Mogilev Region. The route passes through the memorial "Buinichskoye Field”, where the feat of the defenders of Mogilev, who gave their lives in July 1941, is immortalized.



In Gomel region the column will make a stop near the village Krasny Bereg, where the Nazis set up a donor concentration camp for children. There is a memorial there now. The memory of the victims of genocide will be honored with a moment of silence.



