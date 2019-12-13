Patriots of Belarus to unite in national rally "For United Belarus!" tomorrow. Everyone can join the rally!

The rally will start from Mogilev at 9.30 from "E-City" parking lot. In Gomel the rally participants will make a tour around the Rumyantsevs-Paskevich Palace and Park Complex. And the rally will end with flower-laying ceremony at Krasny Bereg memorial built on the site of the children's concentration camp. Only a few out of 2,000 death camp prisoners managed to survive.