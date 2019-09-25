Patient from the Sudan cured in National Traumatology and Orthopedics Center

Thanks to the Belarusian specialists, a Sudanese citizen literally got back on his feet. From birth, Ayman has been moving exclusively in a wheelchair. The congenital diagnosis was corrected by the specialists of the National Traumatology and Orthopedics Center.



The hospital annually receives about two hundred foreign patients from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Iraq, Iran. In total, specialists perform about 6 thousand operations a year, including high-tech operations, such as joints reconstruction and prosthetics, spine operations.