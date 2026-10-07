Pavlyuchenko: Robust system of support for motherhood and childhood has been established in Belarus

The International Women’s Dialogue "The Role of Women in Maintaining Peace and Achieving Sustainable Development" is taking place in Turkmenistan. Belarus has also outlined its gender policy priorities.

Gender equality and support for motherhood and childhood remain absolute priorities of Belarus's state policy. Women make up 54% of the country's population, and their employment rate among the working-age population exceeds 85.5%. Equal pay is ensured, and conditions are created to enable women to combine work with raising children.

The representation of women in leadership positions is also growing. They hold approximately 33% of the seats in the National Assembly, 57% of senior civil service positions, and 67% of judicial posts. The share of women in entrepreneurship has reached nearly 42%.

Natalya Pavlyuchenko, Chairperson of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Belarus has established a robust system for supporting motherhood and childhood. Foremost among these measures are child benefits. We have what is likely the longest paid maternity leave. The payments are progressive: the more children a family has, the higher the benefits. The family capital program is also being extended. Just recently, a decision was made to use budget funds to finance a second attempt at in vitro fertilization (IVF). Furthermore, there is a whole range of measures currently being developed that enable women to grow not only as mothers but also professionally."

Protection of the institution of the family is enshrined at the constitutional level. The country also promotes a pro-family agenda on international platforms—including the UN, the Eurasian Women's Forum, and the SCO—viewing a strong family as the foundation of national and global security.