Alexander Lukashenko’s interview with the French magazine Le Point continues to reverberate widely across media and expert circles. In essence, the entire conversation strikes at the very nerve of today’s most acute problems.

The Belarusian president does not hesitate to say things that many in Europe, constrained by political fashion and bias, prefer not to hear. Once again, Lukashenko has given a resonant and widely discussed interview to a major French publication. While Western newsrooms selectively extracted individual quotes, viewers were once more reminded that, despite all the rhetoric of European politics, Belarus and Alexander Lukashenko are listened to very carefully.

A simple yet staggering fact remains: without Belarus and Russia, any discussion of Europe’s future is not a conversation but mere chatter. An hour and a half of dialogue that has already been called one of the most substantive attempts to explain to the West precisely where the line runs that separates peace from a Third World War. Lukashenko says things that either are confirmed by facts or, when he speaks of the future, themselves become facts.

The Voice of Belarus: Europe’s Participation Is Needed Not for War

Let us highlight only some of the key points. The full interview, of course, is worth watching in its entirety. On Europeans and negotiations, Lukashenko makes a point that is largely overlooked in the West:

“The second round and the participation of Europeans in these talks is progress. And not only in stopping whatever kind of war you have with Russia. It is progress for the future of Europe. In this respect, we must move forward.”

Europe’s participation is needed not merely to “stop whatever kind of war.” Europe’s participation is needed so that Europe itself can have a future. This is a precise calculation: if you want a solution to work, everyone who will have to implement it must be written into it. Otherwise, there will again be some unclear war and some unclear guarantees.

The Voice of Belarus: Peace in Conversation, War in the Headlines

“We speak with him about peace. What I hear in your media — and not only yours — is something entirely different. It contradicts what we discuss. He says that there must be peace on the European continent — and in Ukraine first and foremost. And that it is impossible to exclude Belarus and Russia from the process of peaceful settlement and from the future of Europe.”

This is the most interesting passage. Lukashenko is not criticizing Macron. He is deciphering him. He says: “I have a conversation with him about peace, yet in the press it is something completely different. And this ‘something different’ contradicts what they discuss in private. Therefore, either the press is lying, or Macron says different things to different audiences.” Lukashenko chooses a third interpretation: inwardly Macron is for peace, but publicly he is forced to adapt to the prevailing climate. And he adds: “One must not be so contradictory…” How, then, can negotiations be conducted?

Vladimir Oleynik, member of the council of the international public movement “Another Ukraine” and former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, commented:

“I will tell you: this is a most wise man who, together with Russia, has so far managed to do everything necessary so that Belarus is not drawn into the provocations that the Kyiv regime’s leadership has repeatedly staged in order to drag Belarus into the war. This is simply a great art. Alexander Grigorievich still enjoys considerable authority in Ukraine. I remember the time after the coup when he came to Ukraine and was greeted with thunderous applause in parliament. I remember what an effective mediator he was when Zelensky came to power — how President Putin turned to him and asked: ‘Talk to Volodya. He is young, someone needs to explain to him that a common language must be found.’ And he talked. But Zelensky was rude to him, behaved inadequately, and so on.”

One Must Not Make a Mistake: A Third World War as the Price of Refusing Negotiations

Here Lukashenko does something that many others cannot: he neither defends the old structure nor demands a new one. He says: let us sit down and reach an agreement.

“Time is moving, the world has changed. Therefore, we too must correspond to the times. Do we need to change the structure? Fine, let us agree. One side wants to change something, the other does not. And as a result of negotiations we may understand that somewhere something needs to be fine-tuned, something needs to be changed. One must not deny everything from the outset, saying that nothing can be changed. That does not happen in politics or diplomacy.”

One side wants to change — the other does not. This is normal. This is what negotiations are. The problem is not that someone wants something. The problem is that someone says from the threshold: “Nothing can be changed.” In politics and diplomacy that simply does not happen. Moreover, discussions of security in Europe that exclude Russia can lead to a Third World War. That is the possible price of the question.

The Voice of Belarus: Stopping People from Dying Is Above All

“For the sake of ending the war and so that people do not die, I, as President, would try to go all the way. Then you journalists and history will judge us and condemn us. But right now the war must be stopped so that people do not perish.”

This is the strongest phrase of the interview. Without pathos, without strain. He does not say “I will go all the way.” He says: “As President, I would try to go all the way.” The difference is enormous. “Going all the way” is a pose. “Would try to go all the way” is readiness for compromise dialogue. But it is a movement in both directions. This is not abstract humanism.

In this interview Lukashenko does what he has always done — he returns the conversation with the West to the realm of common sense. Europe, if it still wishes to remain Europe, must hear: without Russia and Belarus there will be no future for the continent.

The three Slavic peoples will determine how to live further. And the sooner this is understood in Paris, Berlin and Brussels, the fewer new graves there will be. History has repeatedly shown what happens when attempts are made to erase entire peoples from the equation. It is time to stop repeating old mistakes.