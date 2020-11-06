Pensions in Belarus to rise from December 1

The labor pensions in Belarus will be recalculated from December 1. The decree of the President provides for their increase by 5 and 4 percent to make 483 rubles on average.

The sums will be different, because the final figure depends on the length of service and salary, as well as allowances. The President has previously set a goal to raise the average pension to 40 percent of the average salary in the country. In total, the country has about 2.5 million pensioners or almost every fourth resident. By the way, in recent years, life expectancy in Belarus has stepped forward by 10 years. Almost 44,000 long-livers in our country are over ninety, and 400 pensioners are over 100.