Belarus is home to people from over 150 different ethnic backgrounds. Many arrive in search of a career, only to find a home—this was the case for Amalika, who hails from Sri Lanka.

Though they come from different nationalities and hold diverse traditions, they share a common mission: caring for others. In the Minsk region, there is a doctor for whom Belarus first served as a place of study, and eventually, as her home.

Today, Amalika works as a general practitioner in the settlement of Chists. A graduate of Grodno State Medical University, she looks back on her time there with fondness, noting that the university placed a strong emphasis on practical training.

Amalika Vijini Ranasinghe, a general practitioner at the Chists Local Hospital, shares her story:

"I arrived in Belarus in 2010. My studies lasted 6–7 years, as I first needed to prepare by learning the language. I graduated from the university in 2017, began my internship in December 2018, and then decided to pursue my medical career here."

Amalika Vijini Ranasinghe, a general practitioner at the Chists Local Hospital, with correspondent Anastasia Rudzkaya from "Pervy Informatsionny" (First Information Channel).

At the hospital, her colleagues became her primary source of support—a vital help as she navigated the early stages of her professional life and adjusted to her new role.

"I know that a doctor heals not only with medicine, but also through words; you need a kind soul. I’ve been living here for over 15 years. It’s not just my patients—everyone here is so kind. I am grateful to everyone, every single day," says Amalika Vijini Ranasinghe.

Amalika Vijini Ranasinghe, a general practitioner at the Chists Local Hospital.

She also finds opportunities for self-expression through creative pursuits, which allow her to incorporate a touch of her own native culture. "Our national costume is the sari. Girls and women wear them and dance—I’ve danced in one, too. Saris come in all sorts of colors: black, white, and various light shades," shared the general practitioner.

Amalika Vijini Ranasinghe, a general practitioner at the Chistinskaya District Hospital, spoke with *Pervy Informatsionny* (First Information) correspondent Anastasia Rudskaya.

In total, more than 37,000 foreign nationals from 120 countries are studying at universities across Belarus, pursuing fields ranging from education to tourism. Choosing to continue one’s professional journey in Belarus has become a growing trend.

It is through personal stories like these that something truly significant emerges: a country becomes like home the moment you feel that you are needed there.