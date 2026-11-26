Formation of people’s militia units is nearing completion, and the phase of practical training is about to begin in Belarus. Their primary mission is to assist law enforcement agencies in maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of citizens. Such units are expected to play a significant role during periods of martial law or states of emergency; however, they may also prove useful in everyday life.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the General Staff Department at the Military Academy of Belarus:

"Today, our country is transitioning from the organizational phase—the stage of establishing a people’s militia—to a phase focused on resourcing and coordinating the system. As envisioned by the Commander-in-Chief, the President, units will be formed in every rural council, serving as the foundation and core of local self-defense. These people’s militia units are being established primarily to assist in ensuring public safety: protecting citizens' property and maintaining law and order. This will be especially vital in the event of martial law or emergency situations."

In general, the primary objective of such units is to assist law enforcement agencies. Establishing these types of groups in every rural council would be beneficial, Andrei Bogodel noted.

"You know, it would be excellent if such units were established—for instance, in every rural council—as it would lead to better order, and that’s even without any emergency situation arising," the Deputy Head of the General Staff Faculty at the Military Academy of Belarus stated.