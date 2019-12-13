3.40 RUB
People's trust in President of Belarus results from systematic work by head of state
The people's confidence in the President of the Republic of Belarus is the result of the daily systematic work of our head of state. This opinion was shared by member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Viktor Azarenok.
According to him, at every stage the President set simple and understandable tasks for every Belarusian. “If we take the 90s, it's the fight against crime and corruption, preservation and development of Belarusian enterprises, flagships, providing the population with inexpensive quality products, development of equal mutually beneficial partnership with such world leaders as the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation. The entry of our goods into the markets of Asia and Africa, America, Europe. Preservation of peace and stability, which is important for each of us today. We understand this as never before. This is an equal opportunity for every Belarusian. After all, look, we are a multinational society. Belarusians have not divided into any classes and groups for 30 years - this is the pledge of trust of every Belarusian to our President,” said the deputy.
