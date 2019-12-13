EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Movement of tanks at depth of 3 meters - training exercises near Slonim

Tank crews practice driving over a water obstacle on the lake bed at a depth of 3 meters at the firing range near Slonim. The distance to be overcome is 200 meters. In the water the mechanics-drivers orient themselves with the help of a special device and also according to the instructions of the commanders on the shore. Before the start of the exercise, each vehicle was carefully prepared. An air-supply tube was installed allowing the tank to move at depths of up to 5 meters. Such training for tankers is a necessity. The ability to force water obstacles is an indispensable part for strategic maneuvers of the tank troops.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All