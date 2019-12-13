3.40 RUB
Movement of tanks at depth of 3 meters - training exercises near Slonim
Tank crews practice driving over a water obstacle on the lake bed at a depth of 3 meters at the firing range near Slonim. The distance to be overcome is 200 meters. In the water the mechanics-drivers orient themselves with the help of a special device and also according to the instructions of the commanders on the shore. Before the start of the exercise, each vehicle was carefully prepared. An air-supply tube was installed allowing the tank to move at depths of up to 5 meters. Such training for tankers is a necessity. The ability to force water obstacles is an indispensable part for strategic maneuvers of the tank troops.
