Negotiations on Shanghai Cooperation Organization with participation of Belarus were held in Kazakhstan

Issues of interaction in the sphere of national security. Kazakhstan hosts the next meeting of the secretaries of the security Councils of the states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Such events are held at least once a year. This is the most important mechanism of coordination. Negotiations and consultations at this level make it possible to assure further steps and development in the field of security. At the same time, the foundation of interaction between the armies of Belarus and Kazakhstan is the heroic feat of our ancestors.

Mr. Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

“Indeed our peoples are united by many things. We are a kind and hospitable people. Both Belarusians and Kazakhs. We don't need anything foreign. But, as the President says, we will defend our territory, remembering the lessons of history. And we remember our history, we know it, we teach these lessons to the youth in order not to repeat those tragic mistakes that took place, unfortunately, 80 years ago.”