Turning point in strengthening of relations - results of Lukashenko's visit to Iran discussed by expert community
New contracts, joint projects in industry, logistics, agriculture and a roadmap for a comprehensive partnership. The results of the Belarusian President's visit to Iran are discussed today by the expert community.
During the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and the leader of Iran, EbrahimRaism the parties reached many agreements. Some of them were put on paper, others, quite possibly, will become the basis for new joint projects. The main thing is not to lose time and give a new impetus to the dynamics that already exist. Last year's trade turnover exceeded $100 million, a threefold increase compared to 2021. The arrangements of this one visit are estimated at about the same amount. The main point is their implementation. This includes the tools that allow working effectively in the conditions of sanctions.
Both leaders in Tehran said the important thing that sanctions are a new space of opportunity, sanctions are new opportunities, and Iran shows that you can't isolate a small country, much less a large one, that there are workarounds to trade: and businesses, and entrepreneurs, and transporters will circumvent sanction. And sanctions will boomerang on the nose of those who impose them, but in no way contribute to a change in the domestic or foreign policy of the country against which these restrictions are applied.
Many countries of the Middle East are watching this visit because they are also interested in strengthening relations with Belarus. We know that Belarus is a promoter not only of its own economy, but also within the framework of the EAEU, where the country takes an active part. Belarus today is one of the main countries that aspire for membership in the SCO. We know that Iran became a member of the SCO last year, and this is also of great importance. And Iran can support its Belarusian friends and partners. Here we observe a very curious picture that could not even be imagined a few years ago. Today we are witnessing the formation of a new political and economic alliance. The leaders of Belarus and Iran have signed the relevant agreements until 2026, and this, of course, will contribute to the formation of this union.
