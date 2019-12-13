Turning point in strengthening of relations - results of Lukashenko's visit to Iran discussed by expert community

Many countries of the Middle East are watching this visit because they are also interested in strengthening relations with Belarus. We know that Belarus is a promoter not only of its own economy, but also within the framework of the EAEU, where the country takes an active part. Belarus today is one of the main countries that aspire for membership in the SCO. We know that Iran became a member of the SCO last year, and this is also of great importance. And Iran can support its Belarusian friends and partners. Here we observe a very curious picture that could not even be imagined a few years ago. Today we are witnessing the formation of a new political and economic alliance. The leaders of Belarus and Iran have signed the relevant agreements until 2026, and this, of course, will contribute to the formation of this union.

FarhadIbragimov, political analyst, expert at the Valdai Discussion Club