Remains of Belarusian border guard who perished during Great Patriotic War in Ukraine reburied in Minsk region

The ceremony was held on the territory of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin. The remains and an identification tag of the soldier were found in the territory of the Kirovograd region. The name of the deceased Belarusian junior sergeant is Timofey Morozov. He was a native of the village Sudilovichi of the Dubrovensky district of the Vitebsk region.

The remains of the border guard were transferred to our side on June 6 at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in a solemn atmosphere.

Search works are held in Belarus constantly. This year, the remains of over seven hundred people killed during the Great Patriotic War were found and buried. 

