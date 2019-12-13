3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Birds of Minsk Zoo moved to summer cages
Flamingos, peacocks, marabou, pelicans, black swans and pheasants are already in the summer cages, where the conditions are as close to natural as possible. Monkeys are also preparing for relocation, when the weather is warmer.
One can see animals during the amateur programs. A quest trip was developed for children in Minsk Zoo. Participants are given a special card with tips and a specific route.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All