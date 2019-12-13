EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Birds of Minsk Zoo moved to summer cages

Flamingos, peacocks, marabou, pelicans, black swans and pheasants are already in the summer cages, where the conditions are as close to natural as possible. Monkeys are also preparing for relocation, when the weather is warmer.
One can see animals during the amateur programs. A quest trip was developed for children in Minsk Zoo. Participants are given a special card with tips and a specific route.

