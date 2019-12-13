Personal exhibition of American architect opened at Schemelev Gallery

The basics of architectural design from New York straight to Minsk. More than 50 works in the field of conceptual design, interior and exterior, as well as artistic watercolors by American architect Ilker Kocahan are presented in the Leonid Schemelev Art Gallery. Kocahan’s portfolio includes such grand projects as interior design of the Istanbul subway, facade projects and interiors of residential buildings in Washington, design of skyscrapers in New York, marine interiors and architectural design of a cruise liner. The author has cooperated with well-known American companies for many years.