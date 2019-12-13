3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Personal exhibition of American architect opened at Schemelev Gallery
The basics of architectural design from New York straight to Minsk. More than 50 works in the field of conceptual design, interior and exterior, as well as artistic watercolors by American architect Ilker Kocahan are presented in the Leonid Schemelev Art Gallery. Kocahan’s portfolio includes such grand projects as interior design of the Istanbul subway, facade projects and interiors of residential buildings in Washington, design of skyscrapers in New York, marine interiors and architectural design of a cruise liner. The author has cooperated with well-known American companies for many years.
Ilker Kocahan was born and raised in Turkey. He graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts with industrial design specialization at the Marmara University in Istanbul. The architect came to Belarus to share his art 3 years ago. This week, the Gallery will host workshops on modern architecture trends.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All