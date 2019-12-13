Personal assistant - new type of social service in Belarus, who can use it?

According to the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the adoption of the Law "On the rights of disabled people and their social integration," entailed the amendment of the law "On social services". As a consequence a new type of social service is being introduced in Belarus, the personal assistant. It is aimed at providing assistance to disabled people in communication. This is done in order to expand their opportunities for participation in society, including the implementation of socially useful activities.



In particular, as explained the Ministry of Labor, the social work specialists will be able to provide information support in everyday situations. It will include finding assistance in information search, completing documents or mastering technical means of rehabilitation. Also, the specialist will assist such people in attending workshops, concerts, exhibitions and other outside activities.



The personal assistant service will be provided depending on the individual needs: someone to call a doctor or visit the outpatient clinic and someone to get legal advice and so on.



The agency believes that the introduction of the new social service will create conditions for the development of the independence of young disabled persons and the implementation of their personal and work potential, and will also reduce the burden on psycho-neurological residential homes.



