3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Country's development prospects discussed at dialogue platforms
Medicine and education, sports and culture. Prospects for the development of these spheres are actively discussed today at dialogue platforms throughout the country. The main issues in Minsk today were reforming the Constitution, increasing the role of local self-government, and developing social partnership. Among the topics are also youth policy, social sphere and economy. Deputies, chairmen of regional, city and primary trade union organizations and associations, as well as youth activists of Minsk Region took part in a constructive discussion. This format makes it possible to hear the opinions and ideas of everyone and to define common goals for development.
Trade union dialogue platforms will be organized in all districts of Minsk Region in the coming days. Krupki and Berezino will become new venues tomorrow.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All