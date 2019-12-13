Country's development prospects discussed at dialogue platforms

Medicine and education, sports and culture. Prospects for the development of these spheres are actively discussed today at dialogue platforms throughout the country. The main issues in Minsk today were reforming the Constitution, increasing the role of local self-government, and developing social partnership. Among the topics are also youth policy, social sphere and economy. Deputies, chairmen of regional, city and primary trade union organizations and associations, as well as youth activists of Minsk Region took part in a constructive discussion. This format makes it possible to hear the opinions and ideas of everyone and to define common goals for development.

Trade union dialogue platforms will be organized in all districts of Minsk Region in the coming days. Krupki and Berezino will become new venues tomorrow.