First part of humanitarian aid from USA arrives in Belarus

The goal is to reverse the negative trends of population decline and aging. All developed countries of the world suffer from them. Our republic, alas, is no exception. Measures to support and stimulate fertility in Belarus today are among the most effective in Europe and the world. Up to 5% of GDP is invested annually for these purposes. But, as scientists warn, even this may not be enough. Hence the instruction of the President is to collect all reasonable proposals, to systematize and put them into practice. Thanks to the enormous investment in fertility, Belarus managed to maximally stretch the effect of a large generation of the 80s, when every year more than 100 thousand babies were born. Today, the meeting thoroughly examined dozens of initiatives from all relevant and related ministries. The task is to think over and improve the whole system so that the parents did not have the fear of expanding the family.