First part of humanitarian aid from USA arrives in Belarus
The goal is to reverse the negative trends of population decline and aging. All developed countries of the world suffer from them. Our republic, alas, is no exception. Measures to support and stimulate fertility in Belarus today are among the most effective in Europe and the world. Up to 5% of GDP is invested annually for these purposes. But, as scientists warn, even this may not be enough. Hence the instruction of the President is to collect all reasonable proposals, to systematize and put them into practice. Thanks to the enormous investment in fertility, Belarus managed to maximally stretch the effect of a large generation of the 80s, when every year more than 100 thousand babies were born. Today, the meeting thoroughly examined dozens of initiatives from all relevant and related ministries. The task is to think over and improve the whole system so that the parents did not have the fear of expanding the family.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
