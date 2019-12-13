3.41 RUB
First woman of sovereign Belarus flies into space
The day that is inscribed in the history of Belarus. On March 23, 2024, the flight to the stars of the first Belarusian woman cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya was launched. "Soyuz MS-25" with an international crew on board went to the ISS for a research mission.
