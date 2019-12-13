First criminal case for evasion of payment of insurance premiums initiated in Belarus

The first criminal case for evading the payment of insurance premiums was initiated in Belarus. The investigation into the officials of Bobruisk commercial enterprise, which is engaged in the creation of advertising, became the basis for that. The defendants are suspected of paying "gray" salaries to the firm's employees. More than 100 people received their salaries in envelopes. Thus, businessmen bypassed the law, and taxes were underpaid to the budget. It turned out after additional verification.

The amendments to the Criminal Code regarding economic crimes came into force on June 19. The imprisonment up to 7 years is provided for issuing salary in envelopes, up to 12 for tax evasion on an especially large scale. The Law on Amendments to Criminal Code gives legal bases for that. The Financial Investigation Department stressed that the tightening of responsibility is due to the insufficiency of the existing administrative measures. Salaries in envelopes not only cause damage to the state, but the workers will receive an unfairly low pension in the future.