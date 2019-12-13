PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Emergencies expresses opinions on effectiveness of people's forum

The numbers of views of the broadcasts of the VI All-Belarusian People's Assembly indicate a high interest in the forum. Residents of all regions, of different professions, age and social status joined the discussion of the country's development program for the future.

Serious tasks have been set and important landmarks have been determined. Ministry of Emergencies expresses opinions on the effectiveness of the people's forum.

Representatives of all strata of society took part in the popular dialogue: workers, rural workers, military personnel, entrepreneurs, students, cultural workers and the media.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All