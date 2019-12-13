3.42 RUB
First units of Russian troops to leave Belarus for their garrisons on February 15
The Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of the return of military equipment units of the Southern and Western Military Districts from the exercise.
As the combat training events end, the troops, as always, will march in a combined manner to their permanent deployment points. The subunits of the Southern and Western Military Districts, which have completed their tasks, will make their way to their military garrisons today. Individual units will march on their own as part of military columns.
The rest of the military and equipment will return to their places of deployment after the completion of combat training. The active phase of Belarusian-Russian exercises continues. The military forces of the two countries demonstrated a high level of combat readiness within the framework of "Allied Resolve - 2022". The armed forces of Belarus, the troops of the Eastern Military District and the airborne troops are practicing the repulsion of aggression against the Union State during a defensive operation.
