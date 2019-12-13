Large-scale excavations deployed in Upper Castle of Polotsk for the first time in half a century

Large-scale archaeological excavations at the Upper Castle in Polotsk are carried out for the first time in Polotsk for half a century. Fragments of the walls of the church of the 12th century have been already found. The archeologists also managed to uncover the wooden bridges and dwellings of the 14th century.

One of the buildings of the cadet school will be built on the site of the excavation. The task of archaeologists is to lift all the secrets from the ancient land of Polotsk.

Now the works are going on at a depth of more than two meters. In the historical section it is the boundary of the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries.

More than three hundred findings have been extracted from the ground. Pendants, fragments of chain mail, a crest, and an Orthodox cross.

The students of Polotsk Cadet School are watching the excavations with interest. Soon the school will move to the historical center of the city. By the way, the dormitory for the teachers of Polotsk cadets, built in the early 20th century, is still preserved there. The restorers will give it a second life.