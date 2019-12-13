3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
First Belarusian two-story church being built in Molodechno
The first Belarusian two-story church is being built in Molodechno. The Church of the Nativity of Christ - has been constructed since 2002. 1 million 200 thousand bricks were delivered by train in 67 carriages. The prayer space is prepared for winter: the doors and windows have already been installed as well as the dome. Its frame (weighing five and a half tons and made of Italian metal) was created at St. Elizabeth Convent. The main cross is a twin of the one that crowns the vaults of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The house of prayer is built in the Byzantine style. On the second floor there will be an archive, a gallery of icons, a Sunday school and the church choir will sound. For now, the rector is looking for an investor to decorate the church interior.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All