First Belarusian two-story church being built in Molodechno

The first Belarusian two-story church is being built in Molodechno. The Church of the Nativity of Christ - has been constructed since 2002. 1 million 200 thousand bricks were delivered by train in 67 carriages. The prayer space is prepared for winter: the doors and windows have already been installed as well as the dome. Its frame (weighing five and a half tons and made of Italian metal) was created at St. Elizabeth Convent. The main cross is a twin of the one that crowns the vaults of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. The house of prayer is built in the Byzantine style. On the second floor there will be an archive, a gallery of icons, a Sunday school and the church choir will sound. For now, the rector is looking for an investor to decorate the church interior.