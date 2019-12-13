3.42 RUB
First eco-market in Belarus
The country's first eco-market will invite producers and consumers to its site by summer. Today the curators of the project told about the completion of the work.
The project is under the President's special supervision. The Belarusians will be able to learn more about eco-friendly goods, to preserve health and preserve nature. The market will become a place for selling the best quality and healthy products.
Large agro-industrial complexes are waiting here, as well as farmers from all over the country who are engaged in organic farming. It's considered the cleanest all over the world. The Belarusian certificate is a strong argument in the domestic market. Foreign documentation will not be suitable for sales. Previously our farmer issued a European certificate: great opportunities, but expensive pleasure!
