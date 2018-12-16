3.42 RUB
Horizont to open 1st electronics innovation center in January
This was stated by general director of the holding Yuri Predko. Today, certificates were issued to students of the School of Export course of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The specialists of the Horizont Holding improved their skills in such areas as marketing, legal and tax regulation of export supplies, customs support, and features of business communications with foreign partners. According to the organizers, training is conducted in order to diversify export markets and increase supply volumes. For this purpose, competent personnel are needed. The course of the BelCCI was attended by 93 representatives of Belarusian enterprises of all forms of ownership.
The Chamber of Commerce plans to continue free training of specialists in foreign economic activity. The initiative was supported by the Government of the country.
