First National Sustainable Development Forum brings together about 400 experts

Health is one of the Sustainable Development Goals to which Belarus adheres and to which the first National Forum is dedicated, which brought together about 400 experts in Minsk. These are heads of ministries, diplomats, representatives of public organizations. President Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to the participants of the meeting.

Belarus declared its position in the field of sustainable development at the global level in July 2017 at the UN headquarters.

The UN approved 17 sustainable development goals almost 4 years ago. Belarus has independently determined a roadmap for itself and received high praise from the international community.

For each of the 17 goals, Belarus has defined its objectives and indicators. There are 255 of them. You can get acquainted with each item of the national platform on the website of the statistics committee.

At the end of 2018, our country ranked 23rd out of 156 countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.