First passports presented on Constitution Day

Solemn ceremonies of presenting passports to young Belarusians are held on the Constitution Day! The atmosphere is festive, the main document is presented by representatives of the legislative and executive authorities, as well as by honorary citizens of the country. And today 26 children from different regions of Belarus received their first passports in the Constitutional Court. These are the winners of Olympiads, sports competitions, young performers, volunteers.

