PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

First republican local history forum opens in Minsk today

The project, dedicated to the Year of the Motherland, will bring together experts who study the native land in the Historical Museum of Belarus. A conference will be held here at noon, where speakers will present reports on the comprehensive interaction of local historians. Winners of the competition for the best local history publication 2017-2019 will be determined at the forum. There are more than 200 works. The authors gave a thematic advantage to the study of small settlements. Local historians from Russia and Israel also participated in the forum. The forum will last 2 days.

The best local history publicists will be awarded on Friday. The jury will present over 40 awards, including the Grand Prix.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All