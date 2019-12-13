World's first movie crew to go into outer space to shoot drama film

In just a few hours, the world's first movie crew will go into the outer space. The State Commission has approved the launch of Soyuz spacecraft, which will carry the innovators into the orbit. Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplero, filmmaker Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild will go to the ISS. For the first time in history, Russia will begin shooting a feature film "outside" our planet. The plot details are still being kept secret. However, we already know that the drama film will be about a girl doctor, who must go to the ISS to help the injured astronaut. He will be played by Oleg Novitsky. A native of Belarus is now in charge of the 65th ISS mission.