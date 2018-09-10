PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Peter Klimuk shares his impressions of 1st day of space congress

As noted by the congress participants, our country is not inferior to highly developed states in our scientific and technical progress. Petr Klimuk shared his impressions from the first day of the Minsk congress in an exclusive interview to our TV channel and expressed confidence that the space industry in Belarus will continue to develop. This will directly affect the economy, because astronautics is the engine of progress.

