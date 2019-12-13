3.41 RUB
Petrishenko: More than 2.5 million people actively involved in healthy lifestyles in Belarus
More than 2.5 million people are actively involved in physical culture and sports. Such figures were announced by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko. The field session of the Interdepartmental Council to promote a healthy lifestyle was held in Molodechno. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the government supports people as much as possible in their desire to engage in physical activity: there are 23,000 sports facilities in the country. Moreover, the program "Healthy cities and towns" is being implemented, which currently includes 154 communities.
The country is implementing the national strategy "Active Longevity", aimed at older people, many of whom continue to work after retirement: about 378 thousand people. They lead an active, healthy lifestyle, create interest societies, go in for sports, dancing, roller skiing, football, and hockey.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
