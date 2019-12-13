Petrishenko: More than 2.5 million people actively involved in healthy lifestyles in Belarus

More than 2.5 million people are actively involved in physical culture and sports. Such figures were announced by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko. The field session of the Interdepartmental Council to promote a healthy lifestyle was held in Molodechno. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the government supports people as much as possible in their desire to engage in physical activity: there are 23,000 sports facilities in the country. Moreover, the program "Healthy cities and towns" is being implemented, which currently includes 154 communities.