Petrishenko: The state is doing its utmost for inclusion of people with disabilities

The state is doing everything to ensure that people with disabilities were included in the social environment. Deputy Prime Minister Igor PetrishEnko emphasized it when he visited the city's Olympic reserve center for rowing sports. He noted that in Belarus there are 150 facilities that allow people with disabilities to engage in various sports on a regular basis. Today, there are about 22,500 such people.

Today, the Deputy Prime Minister will take part in the National interdepartmental council on the problems of people with disabilities. They will discuss issues related to attracting young people with disabilities to sports and physical training, as well as the further development of a barrier-free environment.


