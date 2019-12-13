3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Petrishenko: The state is doing its utmost for inclusion of people with disabilities
The state is doing everything to ensure that people with disabilities were included in the social environment. Deputy Prime Minister Igor PetrishEnko emphasized it when he visited the city's Olympic reserve center for rowing sports. He noted that in Belarus there are 150 facilities that allow people with disabilities to engage in various sports on a regular basis. Today, there are about 22,500 such people.
Today, the Deputy Prime Minister will take part in the National interdepartmental council on the problems of people with disabilities. They will discuss issues related to attracting young people with disabilities to sports and physical training, as well as the further development of a barrier-free environment.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All