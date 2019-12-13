Petrishenko: We count that 12-13 countries, and maybe even more, will take part in the II CIS Games

Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus told why it was decided that Belarus will host the II CIS Games.

"First of all, Russia hosted the Games in Kazan, and together with our colleagues from the CIS countries we suggested, and everyone supported us, that we should hold the II Games in Belarus. We deemed it right to demonstrate the hospitality, sincerity, purity and sporting spirit of our nation. We have to not only hold sport events in our capital Minsk, the Hero City, but also attract, develop and showcase the tourist potential of our regions, demonstrate the beauty and uniqueness of each of our regions.

Petrishenko added that nine CIS countries have confirmed their participation and send their teams for 20 kinds of sport, and Russia has already sent 630 athletes to the Games. They are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Tajikistan.