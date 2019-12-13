Petrishenko: There will be no disruption in supply of essential medical products and medicines in Belarus

The epidemiological situation in Belarus is stabilizing, said Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko during the final board of the Ministry of Health. According to him, there is a stable picture of the disease incidence in all regions. The converted bed fund returns to the normal mode of operation. Igor Petrishenko pointed out that today the mobility of the healthcare system is also a priority. With the help of mobile medical vehicles it will be possible to conduct necessary diagnostics and provide timely medical care to our citizens.



As for the supply of essential medical products and medicines, there will be no interruptions in Belarus, the Deputy Prime Minister assured. Given the sanctions pressure on our country, some suppliers are being quickly replaced. At the same time, the necessary reserves have already been created.



