Pinevich: Belarus negotiating localization of Russian vaccines against COVID-19

Production of "Sputnik V" vaccine will be fully localized in Belarus next year. Negotiations with manufacturers of other Russian vaccines are going to organize their production at the Belarusian enterprises. This was stated to journalists by Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich during a meeting of the joint board of the Ministries of Health of Belarus and Russia in Moscow on December 13, BelTA informs.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, State Secretary of the Union State Dmitry Mezentsev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Russian Federation Vladimir Semashko also took part in the session. The main topic of the collegium is the improvement of system of medical aid quality control.


