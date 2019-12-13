Pinevich: 4th wave of coronavirus on decline

Speaking about the situation with coronavirus, Dmitry Pinevich noted that the fourth wave is on the wane, and it is possible that it could be the last in the pandemic format. Appointments in clinics on Sunday are canceled in Minsk due to the reduced incidence of the disease. Some hospitals in Minsk are returning to their normal work routine.



Hospitals in Minsk are returning to their usual work schedule



Today, in children's infectious diseases hospital, the final board of the Committee on Health of Minsk City Executive Committee was held, where they were also told about the opening of another building of the medical college - the city authorities have already allocated a building. If necessary, they are ready to build a new educational institution. A total of 17 health facilities are planned to be commissioned this year in Minsk.



