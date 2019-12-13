Pinevich: Number of coronavirus cases in Belarus as of December 5 is less than 3 %

The epidemiological situation, domestic vaccine against coronavirus and other important medical issues and other issues were voiced in the report of the Minister of Health to the President of Belarus.

Dmitry Pinevich said that the epidemiological situation in the country is under control. The number of people who have fallen ill with coronavirus for today's morning is less than 3 %.

Now the experts are expecting a tridemy. This is the season when the flu virus, respiratory diseases and coronavirus intersect. The health care system is on full alert for this.

72 % of the population has been vaccinated against covid. This is higher than in Russia and several other European countries. 39 % of Belarusians have also been vaccinated against influenza. All preventive measures have been taken.

The Head of State started his speech with the phrase "Thank you for Kovid" and thanked the medics for all the efforts taken and the lives saved during the pandemic.

My gratitude to the health care system and doctors is not for treating, but for learning how to treat. And today we can say that no one in the world has tackled the problem the way they have done it in Belarus. It's not just because our health care system has got it right. We all know that. So it once again shows that the health care system works under control and under pressure. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

They also discussed import substitution, supply of necessary medicines and equipment. Now in the context of the discussed security issues it is the number one question, starting from military and civilian medical training up to filling medical kits.

They also talked about the production of our own coronavirus vaccine. Our Chinese partners are doing their best to help, but we are also building our own solid base in order to move away from imports.

Another issue that the government will take special control over is the provision of equipment and development of the material and technical base of medical institutions.