Pinevich: Number of people who have applied for medical care is already about 2.5-3 times less than on Monday

Belarus has set a new anti-record in COVID. Within a day, there were 3,634 patients with coronavirus. This is a rapidly spreading Omicron strain. Yes, it's more contagious, but most cases are treated like seasonal flu. This is confirmed by hospitalization statistics. It is no more than 30% of the peak values of the fall wave. As Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich stated, doctors are allowed to make a diagnosis "COVID-19 infection" without PCR-testing if there is clinical data, and senior medical students, who are now helping doctors to provide care, are allowed to issue sick leaves.



Dmitry Pinevich, Minister of Health of Belarus:

Today and yesterday the number of people seeking medical help in the outpatient clinics is about 2.5-3 times less than it was on Monday. Now we have no more than 30 percent of the fall peak and about 25 percent of those who are in intensive care. We can expect it based on the fact that there's a large number of patients, we're prepared for it and so we urge you not to panic. Now in the outpatient phase, almost all cases with signs of viral disease are coronavirus infection caused by the omicron strain. There is no point in testing, especially since there are no special methods of treatment in the outpatient procedure. But if complications arise, patients who go to the hospital are sure to be confirmed by test system.



