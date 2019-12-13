3.42 RUB
А. Sikorski: Belarus forced to sign the Treaty on Open Skies
The air boycott of Belarus is not just a political decision, for some it is a way to weaken the competitor. The first attempts to strangle the Belarusian airline industry began long before the unscheduled landing of the Ryanair airplane that flew from Athens to Vilnius on May 23. It happened two or three years ago: at that time Minsk refused to sign the disadvantageous Treaty on Open Skies. Artem Sikorski, director of the Department of Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, told this.
Today, Artem Sikorski will expose the New York Times fakes, about the alleged presence of a KGB officer in the control room of Minsk National Airport, and disclose all the details of the landing of Ryanair aircraft. He will also tell about the plans to challenge the illegitimate sanctions and demand compensation for damages.
