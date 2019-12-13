А. Sikorski: Belarus forced to sign the Treaty on Open Skies

The air boycott of Belarus is not just a political decision, for some it is a way to weaken the competitor. The first attempts to strangle the Belarusian airline industry began long before the unscheduled landing of the Ryanair airplane that flew from Athens to Vilnius on May 23. It happened two or three years ago: at that time Minsk refused to sign the disadvantageous Treaty on Open Skies. Artem Sikorski, director of the Department of Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, told this.