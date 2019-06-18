Flame of Peace approaches Belteleradiocompany

Today the Flame of Peace is in the Belarusian capital! It was carried fr om the National Library by the Olympic champion in biathlon Nadezhda Skardino and half an hundred other torchbearers including cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.



At these moments, the Flame of Peace is approaching Makaenka street, wh ere Belteleradiocompany is located. "The torch of bright victories" will be in the TV studio soon.