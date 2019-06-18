3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Flame of Peace approaches Belteleradiocompany
Today the Flame of Peace is in the Belarusian capital! It was carried fr om the National Library by the Olympic champion in biathlon Nadezhda Skardino and half an hundred other torchbearers including cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.
At these moments, the Flame of Peace is approaching Makaenka street, wh ere Belteleradiocompany is located. "The torch of bright victories" will be in the TV studio soon.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All